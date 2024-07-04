Euro 2024 | 'Titan stoppers' give Portugal, Spain and France shootout edge

A performance profile of the tournament's eight remaining first-choice keepers compiled for Reuters by goalkeeper-specific intelligence firm Goalkeeper xG shows Portugal's Diego Costa is the standout stopper of penalties in top-flight matches, saving 32.1 per cent of the 28 he has faced.

His record was stellar even before his three consecutive saves in Monday's shootout against Slovenia, but he is not alone, with Spain's Unai Simon and France's Mike Maignan stopping an impressive 26 per cent and 23.7 per cent of on-target spot-kicks, having faced roughly double the number of the younger Costa.

On average, goalkeepers in top-flight matches save 18 per cent of on-target penalties, according to Goalkeeper xG, which provides data intelligence services to support recruitment, performance and development of goalkeepers, including determining their financial value.

When it comes to shootouts, Porto's Costa and AC Milan's Maignan have both saved 42.9 per cent of penalties, closely followed by Athletic Bilbao's Simon on 38.1 per cent.

Netherlands' Bart Verbruggen has saved one in four during shootouts, although he has only faced 24 penalties overall, while Germany's Manuel Neuer has stopped about 23 per cent of the 119 he has faced in regular time and shootouts.

The other three quarter-finalists could be at a disadvantage, however, with their keepers below the model's saving average.

Switzerland's Yann Sommer, a veteran of three Euros shootouts who saved Kylian Mbappe's penalty in the last edition to eliminate France, has stopped 17.5 per cent of his 137 penalties.

England's Jordan Pickford has saved 16.9 per cent of 77 from the spot. Pickford, who famously attached players' penalty patterns to his water bottle, has fared slightly better in shootouts at 19.4 per cent.

Turkey's Mert Gunock has a success rate of 16.3 per cent from 49 penalties, stopping just one in 10 during shootouts.