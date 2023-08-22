Tomiyasu red doesn't mar Arteta's delight as Arsenal beat Palace 1-0

Arsenal's bench celebrated Monday's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace as if it was the Premier League title decider despite only being the second week of the season as their side hung on to take the points despite a second-half red card for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan defender fell foul of a stricter interpretation of time-wasting rules this season, getting booked for dallying at a throw-in on the hour mark and then being sent off for a pull of Jordan Ayew's shirt in the 67th minute.