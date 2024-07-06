Toni Kroos bids adieu to football: Here's a look at the German legend's career

With Spain showing Euro 2024 hosts Germany the door in their quarter-final clash, the curtain drew on the legendary football career of midfield legend Toni Kroos, who had said he would retire after the tournament.

The 34-year-old German forward has been a crucial peg not only for his country, but also for his club Real Madrid, with whom he won a staggering four Champions League titles, having won one earlier with Bayern Munich, which makes him, alongside Francisco Gento, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, and Luka Modric (alll having won six European Cups/Champions Leagues).

The most successful German player of all time, Kroos has 34 titles to his name.