'Action taken in racism incident with BFC player'

Took swift action on incident related to racism, says Durand Organising Committee

BFC alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the game held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 25 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Durand Organising Committee on Thursday said it has taken serious cognisance of the incident related to racism against a Bengaluru FC player during the team's game against Indian Air Force.

BFC alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the game held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday.

Although the organisers said "swift action was taken" and the matter has been resolved, they did not mention what measures were taken.

"Swift action was taken and the matter has been resolved, post the joint intervention and mediation of all stake holders including the All India Football Federation (AIFF)," the organisers said in a statement.

"We thank all for the support provided. We will always stand up in the fight to eliminate any form of discrimination from the beautiful sport of Football," the statement further read.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru FC
Indian Air Force
AIFF
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 