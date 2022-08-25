Took swift action on incident related to racism, says Durand Organising Committee

The Durand Organising Committee on Thursday said it has taken serious cognisance of the incident related to racism against a Bengaluru FC player during the team's game against Indian Air Force.
BFC alleged that one of their players was racially abused during the game held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday.
Although the organisers said "swift action was taken" and the matter has been resolved, they did not mention what measures were taken.
"Swift action was taken and the matter has been resolved, post the joint intervention and mediation of all stake holders including the All India Football Federation (AIFF)," the organisers said in a statement.
"We thank all for the support provided. We will always stand up in the fight to eliminate any form of discrimination from the beautiful sport of Football," the statement further read.
