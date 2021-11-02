Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by the club

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 02 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 18:20 ist
Antonio Conte. Credit: AFP Photo

Tottenham on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016."

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte
Premier League
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul

Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

You will pine for this jaggery for sure!

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 