Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.
"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," the Premier League club said in a statement.
"Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016."
Check out the latest DH videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?
Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all
Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul
'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'
Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?
Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need
You'll be missed, Puneeth
You will pine for this jaggery for sure!
DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26
From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few