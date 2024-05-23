Tottenham have deadline to sign Werner: Postecoglou

"I think from our perspective, there's a deadline there," Postecoglou told reporters in Melbourne following a friendly against Newcastle United.

"Again, a lot of that will depend on the negotiations between the clubs and how Timo feels.

"Again, from my perspective, I'm comfortable with that situation, and I'll let the other guys steer it to see what kind of outcome there is."

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League to qualify for the Europa League after topping the table earlier in the season.

A slew of injuries took their toll on the north London club, with James Maddison and Richarlison spending multiple weeks on the sidelines.