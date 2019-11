Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after sacking Mauricio Pochettino, the club said on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in an online statement.

Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose, we have one of the most successful managers in football. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."