Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Berman is not the first transgender referee in the soccer world — A British soccer referee, Lucy Clark, came out as transgender in 2018

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 04 2021, 04:10 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 04:10 ist
Berman, at 26 already a top referee in Israel's leading soccer league, said she had always seen herself as a female. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sapir Berman made sports history on Monday, officiating at a soccer match in Israel's Premier League for the first time since coming out as transgender.

"This is the first step in a long and wonderful journey. Sapir, we are proud to do it with you," the Israel Football Association tweeted as she took the field for the contest between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Haifa.

At a news conference last Tuesday in which she publicly announced her transition, Berman, at 26 already a top referee in Israel's leading soccer league, said she had always seen herself as a female, even at a young age.

She told reporters that players had already begun using the feminine form of words in Hebrew when addressing her.

"They really feel that they want to somehow take part in this process and even speak to men when it's not necessary and speak to me as a woman. So thank you," Berman said.

Outside the stadium in the northern city of Haifa, one fan carried a banner that hailed Berman as a "super woman, incredible, brave".

Berman is not the first transgender referee in the soccer world. A British soccer referee, Lucy Clark, came out as transgender in 2018. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

FOOTBALL
sports
Israel

What's Brewing

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 