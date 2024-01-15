Turkey detains Israel player Sagiv Jehezkel over '100 days' message

Istanbul/Jerusalem: Turkish police detained Israeli football player Sagiv Jehezkel overnight and freed him on Monday after questioning him over a message he displayed on his wrist during a match alluding to the passage of 100 days since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors were investigating Jehezkel on a charge of "inciting people to hatred and hostility" for displaying a note written on his bandaged wrist saying "100 days, 7.10", alongside a Jewish Star of David emblem.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Turkish authorities released Jehezkel from police custody and that he would return to Israel on Monday, and its defence minister denounced Turkey over the detention, accusing it of acting like an arm of Hamas.

Jehezkel's southern Turkish football club, Antalyaspor, also said he had been freed and a private jet would take him and his family back to Israel, and that he was being kicked off the team for acting against Turkish national values.

Jehezkel, 28, held his clenched fist aloft to display the message after scoring a goal for Antalyaspor against Trabzonspor in Turkey's Super Lig on Sunday.

Antalya prosecutors launched an investigation into Jehezkel "due to his ugly gesture supporting Israel's massacre in Gaza after scoring a goal", Tunc said on social media platform X.