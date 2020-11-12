Two Fiji players positive for Covid-19

Two Fiji players positive for Covid-19

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 12 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Two members of the Fiji squad preparing to face France on Sunday have tested positive for Covid-19, Autumn Nations Cup organisers announced on Thursday.

The unnamed duo are self-isolating with further coronavirus tests due to be taken with results known on Friday.

These latest cases follow the six positive tests involving members of the Pacific Islanders' Autumn Nations Cup set-up at the start of the month.

Vern Cotter's side face the French in Vannes on Sunday.

Fiji
FOOTBALL
Coronavirus
COVID-19

