Two positive in latest Premier League Covid-19 tests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 27 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 08:31 ist
A total of 44 people have tested positive for the virus in eight rounds of testing since the new league campaign began on Sept. 12. Credit: AFP Photo

The Premier League said on Monday that two people had returned positive results in its latest round of Covid-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 19 October and Sunday 25 October, 1,609 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, there were two new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 44 people have tested positive for the virus in eight rounds of testing since the new league campaign began on Sept. 12.

There have been more than 900,000 Covid-19 infections and over 44,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally. 

English Premier League
COVID-19
Coronavirus
FOOTBALL

