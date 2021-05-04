UEFA allows 26-player squads for European Championship

AFP
AFP, Lausanne,
  • May 04 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 16:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

UEFA said Tuesday it will allow increased 26-player squads at this year's European Championship, meeting a demand of coaches who feared players would be sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

European football's governing body said it had agreed the increase from 23 players "to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive Covid-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures".

