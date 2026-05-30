UEFA Champions League | Arsenal aren't one dimensional team: Ashley Westwood

<p>The build-up to the UEFA Champions League final has leaned heavily into a familiar narrative: Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded attack against Arsenal’s resolute defence. It’s an easy hook and not entirely inaccurate either but this contest promises far more than a simple clash of strengths.</p>.<p>PSG’s forward line has been the most explosive in Europe this season, built on movement, fluidity and an ability to create chaos in structured defences. With Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia constantly rotating and drifting into pockets of space, they force defenders into split-second decisions. </p>.UEFA Champions League Final: Arsenal chase maiden European glory against holders PSG .<p>They often leave track runners wondering whether to risk leaving gaps elsewhere or hold their line and allow them time on the ball. Most of the time, PSG eventually find the crack. Arsenal, though, are not most teams. </p>.<p>Under coach Mikel Arteta, they have evolved into one of the most disciplined defensive units in Europe. Compact without being passive, they have conceded remarkably few goals in their run to the final.</p>.<p>The solidity in the backline resonates from the presence of Declan Rice in front of it. He has added the layer of control, a champion team needs, allowing Arsenal to absorb pressure while staying structurally intact.</p>.<p>Yet the idea that Arsenal will simply sit deep and soak it all in feels like an oversimplification. Finals, especially at this level, tend to punish predictability and there is a growing sense that Arteta could lean into flexibility with the purpose to disrupt PSG’s rhythm rather than merely reacting to it.</p>.<p>“When you play against a side like PSG, it’s not just about defending deep,” said Ashley Westwood, the current coach of Kerala Blasters. “It’s about defending smart; knowing when to step, when to hold and not getting dragged out of position by their rotations. The moment you lose your shape against them, you’re in trouble.”</p>.<p>That tactical discipline will be constantly tested by a PSG side that can also adapt. Under a street-smart coach like Luis Enrique, they are not just about relentless attacking waves; they have shown a willingness to control tempo, disrupt opposition build-up, often taking them with surprise.</p>.<p>To deal with that, Westwood feels Arsenal will have to balance their approach.</p>.<p>"People talk about Arsenal as just a defensive team now, but they’re not one-dimensional,” he explained. “They can still control games with the ball if they want to. The key is balance. If they invite too much pressure, PSG will eventually find a way.”</p>.UEFA Champions League: Bukayo Saka sends Arsenal past Atletico into final.<p>That's why this final may not follow the script many expect as Arsenal’s set-piece threat and ability to strike in transition give them a clear attacking route while PSG’s flexibility ensures they are not locked into one style.</p>.<p>On paper, it remains attack versus defence but in reality, it could come down to which side adapts quicker, manages moments better without being predictable.</p>.<p><span class="bold italic"><strong>Watch UEFA Champions League Final from 9:30 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony LIV.</strong></span></p>