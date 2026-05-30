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UEFA Champions League | Arsenal aren't one dimensional team: Ashley Westwood

Westwood feels Arsenal will have to balance their approach.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 19:45 IST
FootballSports NewsArsenalUEFA

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