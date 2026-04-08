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UEFA Champions League: Bayern fire first salvo over Real Madrid with win in pulsating Bernabeu clash

The winners of the two-legged tie will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 05:08 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 05:08 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsBayern MunichChampions LeagueReal MadridUEFA

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