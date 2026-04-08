<p>Bundelsiga giants Bayern Munich took control of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (April 7) with a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, earning a slender first-leg advantage after a high-tempo contest in the Spanish capital.</p><p>Vincent Kompany's side struck just before halftime when Serge Gnabry slipped a precise pass through for Luis Diaz, who beat the offside trap and fired low past keeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st minute.</p>.Late Havertz strike gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Sporting.<p>Bayern doubled their lead seconds after the restart as Michael Olise squared for Harry Kane to finish neatly from the edge of the box following a swift counter-attack.</p><p>Real improved after the hour and Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 74th minute, turning in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross at the far post.</p><p>Manuel Neuer then denied Mbappe and Vinicius Jr with a series of sharp saves as the hosts pressed for an equaliser that never came, as Bayern headed home with a slender yet significant advantage.</p><p>The winners of the two-legged tie will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool, who play their first leg on Wednesday, in the semi-finals.</p><p>"We came out for the second half and conceded a goal straight away. Both goals we conceded were gifts. Both sides had plenty of chances but Bayern’s best player today was Neuer. In the end, that’s how it goes," Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger was quoted as saying by <em>Movistar Plus</em>.</p>