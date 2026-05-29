Arsenal aim to win their first Champions League title against holders PSG in the Budapest final.

In one line

Key highlights

• Arsenal's underdog status Arsenal enter the final as slight underdogs, seeking their first European trophy since 2004 and a maiden Champions League title.

• PSG's attacking prowess PSG are the tournament's top scorers with 44 goals, boasting a thrilling attacking cast led by Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, and Doue.

• Defensive discipline Arsenal have conceded just six goals all season and are unbeaten, with Gabriel and Saliba standing out in defence.

• Financial contrast Arsenal's team was built over seven years without PSG's financial muscle, while PSG spent over $1.2bn since Qatar's takeover.