Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Arsenal aim to win their first Champions League title against holders PSG in the Budapest final.
Key highlights
• Arsenal's underdog status
Arsenal enter the final as slight underdogs, seeking their first European trophy since 2004 and a maiden Champions League title.
• PSG's attacking prowess
PSG are the tournament's top scorers with 44 goals, boasting a thrilling attacking cast led by Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, and Doue.
• Defensive discipline
Arsenal have conceded just six goals all season and are unbeaten, with Gabriel and Saliba standing out in defence.
• Financial contrast
Arsenal's team was built over seven years without PSG's financial muscle, while PSG spent over $1.2bn since Qatar's takeover.
• Arteta's pragmatic approach
Arsenal's manager has embraced a watertight, pragmatic style, defying critics and relying on set-piece quality.
Key statistics
44
PSG's total goals scored in the Champions League
6
Arsenal's goals conceded in the Champions League
Well beyond $1.2billion
PSG's spending since Qatar Sports Investments takeover
22
Years since Arsenal last won the Premier League
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 29 May 2026, 07:33 IST