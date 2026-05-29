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UEFA Champions League Final: Arsenal chase maiden European glory against holders PSG

Both teams arrive in Hungary with different reputations in the eyes of the world for the way they play.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 07:33 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

UEFA Champions League Final: Arsenal chase maiden European glory against holders PSG

In one line
Arsenal aim to win their first Champions League title against holders PSG in the Budapest final.
Key highlights
• Arsenal's underdog status
Arsenal enter the final as slight underdogs, seeking their first European trophy since 2004 and a maiden Champions League title.
• PSG's attacking prowess
PSG are the tournament's top scorers with 44 goals, boasting a thrilling attacking cast led by Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, and Doue.
• Defensive discipline
Arsenal have conceded just six goals all season and are unbeaten, with Gabriel and Saliba standing out in defence.
• Financial contrast
Arsenal's team was built over seven years without PSG's financial muscle, while PSG spent over $1.2bn since Qatar's takeover.
• Arteta's pragmatic approach
Arsenal's manager has embraced a watertight, pragmatic style, defying critics and relying on set-piece quality.
Key statistics
44
PSG's total goals scored in the Champions League
6
Arsenal's goals conceded in the Champions League
Well beyond $1.2billion
PSG's spending since Qatar Sports Investments takeover
22
Years since Arsenal last won the Premier League
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 29 May 2026, 07:33 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsFootball NewsChampions LeagueArsenalPSGUEFAChampions League final

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