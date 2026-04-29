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UEFA Champions League: Holders PSG edge Bayern 5-4 in record-breaking first leg semifinal

The match pitted the most attacking Champions League teams of the season against each other and it quickly lived up to its billing with a relentless pace.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 00:10 IST
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