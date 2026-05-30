<p>PSG edged Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to defend the UEFA Champions League title in the final held at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday (May 30).</p><p>Kai Havertz fired Arsenal into an early lead in the sixth minute before Ousmane Dembele equalised from the spot in the 66th.</p>.UEFA Champions League | Arsenal aren't one dimensional team: Ashley Westwood.<p>Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes fired the last of his team's penalties over the bar to hand PSG, a shootout victory.</p><p>Eberechi Eze and Magalhaes both missed for the Gunners in the shoot-out as PSG became just the second club to retain the title in the Champions League era after Spanish giants Real Madrid.</p><p>Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid had won the trophy back-to-back in the modern era, lifting it three consecutive times between 2016-18.</p><p>Luis Enrique's line-up featured 10 of the same 11 players that began the 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in last year's final as PSG won the trophy for the first time.</p><p>After ending their 22-year drought for the English title, Arsenal arrived relaxed and confident of making more history, two decades after their singular Champions League final defeat in Paris by Barcelona, but faltered at the final hurdle yet again as their bid for a double was foiled by the Ligue 1 champions. </p><p>Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first.</p><p>PSG's first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is an era of dominance and dynasty-building.</p><p><strong>Result</strong></p><p>PSG 1 (Dembele 65-pen) Arsenal 1 (Havertz 6) aet</p><p>PSG win 4-3 on penalties</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>