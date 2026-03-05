<p>A decision on whether – and where – the Finalissima between World Cup-winners <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/argentina">Argentina</a> and European champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spain</a> scheduled to be held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/qatar">Qatar</a> on March 27 will not be taken until the end of next week, UEFA said .</p><p>Some media reports said the match which is scheduled to be held at the Lusail International Stadium in Doha (which hosted the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final) could be switched to London amid continuing uncertainty over Qatar's ability to host the match due to the tension in West Asia.</p><p>Milan and Rome have also been suggested as alternate venues.</p>.List of sports events affected by West Asia crisis.<p>Staging the fixture in Qatar has become increasingly unlikely after the Qatar Football Association suspended Qatar Stars League and other matches indefinitely following US and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory missiles fired at the Gulf nation.</p><p>According to insiders, Qatar has been pressing strongly for the match to held in Doha, having invested heavily in hosting the event. </p><p>Any change would require agreement between the Spanish FA (RFEF), UEFA, CONMEBOL, FIFA and the Argentine FA (AFA).</p><p>"Discussions are ongoing with the local organisers, who've made a tremendous effort to ensure the match is a success. A final decision is expected by the end of next week. At this stage, no alternative venue is being considered," a UEFA statement said.</p><p>The RFEF, mindful that the March international break is vital preparation ahead of the June-July World Cup in North America, has been pushing for clarity as only three weeks remain until the game.</p><p>Wembley Stadium hosted the previous edition in 2022, when Argentina beat Italy, but it is due to stage England vs Uruguay tie on the same day. </p><p>While Spain are keen to face Argentina, sources said their priority was not to waste the final international window before the World Cup. They are contemplating alternative opponents, as they are also scheduled to play Egypt three days later.</p><p>Morocco offered to stage the game, but the RFEF was unwilling to back their Mediterranean neighbours amid tensions behind the scenes over the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Spain, Morocco and Portugal will co-host.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>