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Unity Cup: Mohun Bagan call back their players from India squad

The club maintained a similar stance during the CAFA Nations Cup too, which was played last year in Tajikistan outside the FIFA window in August-September.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:58 IST
FootballSports NewsFIFAMohun BaganAll India Footbal Federation

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