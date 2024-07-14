Uruguay beat Canada on penalties to finish third at Copa America 2024

Uruguay beat Canada on penalties in the Copa America third-place playoff match on Saturday after a 2-2 draw at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Canada's Ismael Kone had a tame spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet and Alphonso Davies hit the crossbar as Uruguay won the shootout 4-3.

In the first half, Rodrigo Bentancur swivelled and smashed home a knock-down from a corner to give Uruguay the lead in the eighth minute, but Kone scored with an acrobatic scissor kick to level the scores 14 minutes later.