Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in their Copa America Group C match in Florida on Sunday.

Uruguay's win saw them move level with the United States on three points. The U.S. beat Bolivia 2-0 in the day's other Group C match.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, who have won the Copa America a joint record 15 times, were rewarded for their blistering early pace when Araujo fired home a sublime curling effort from the edge of the area in the 16th minute.

Panama grew into the match after the break and wasted several chances to get themselves back into the contest.