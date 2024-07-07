Uruguay knock Brazil out on penalties to move into Copa America semi-finals

Uruguay edged Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Saturday after going down to 10 men in a bruising 0-0 draw to march into the semi-finals of the Copa America where they will face Colombia.

Sergio Rochet saved Brazil's first penalty in the shootout from Eder Militao while his teammate Douglas Luiz hit the post to give Uruguay the upper hand.

Although keeper Alisson Becker denied Jose Maria Gimenez and Gabriel Martinelli scored to keep Brazil alive, Manuel Ugarte buried the decisive spot kick as Uruguay advanced.

With Vinicius Jr suspended for Brazil and watching on from the stands, Dorival Jr's side struggled to create opportunities despite having a man-advantage late in the second half when Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez was sent off.

In a bruising encounter with 41 fouls from both teams, players from both sides were involved in physical battles across the pitch.