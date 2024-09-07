Uruguay's Suarez bids farewell in goalless draw with Paraguay

Montevideo: Paraguay held Uruguay to a goalless draw in their South American World Cup qualifier on Friday, with striker Luis Suarez bringing his 17-year international career to an end at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.

The 37-year-old forward reached 143 appearances for his country, finishing as their all-time leading scorer with 69 goals.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who finished third in the Copa America, played without five players from their starting line-up, including Darwin Nunez, who were suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following the defeat to Colombia in the continental showpiece in July.