Valencia's Rafa Mir arrested for alleged sexual assault

Madrid: Valencia striker Rafa Mir has been arrested by the Spanish Guardia Civil police for an alleged crime of sexual assault, the club said on Tuesday.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson confirmed that a LaLiga player had been detained in Valencia for alleged sexual assault against one woman but did not disclose the name.

Valencia said in a statement it was aware of the arrest and that it will cooperate with the justice system. Mir's representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.