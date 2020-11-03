Vibrant Leicester go second with 4-1 win at Leeds

Vibrant Leicester go second with 4-1 win at Leeds

Leicester are on 15 points, just one point behind leaders Liverpool

Reuters
Reuters, Leeds,
  • Nov 03 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 09:54 ist
Leicester City's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road in Leeds. Credit: AFP Photo

Jamie Vardy inspired and Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win at Leeds United on Monday which moves them up to second in the Premier League.

The Foxes, who have now won all four away games this season, grabbed the lead in the second minute when Vardy intercepted a poor back-pass from Leeds defender Robin Koch and set-up Harvey Barnes to slot home.

Brendan Rodgers' side doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Marc Albrighton whipped in a cross and Vardy's low header struck Leeds keeper Illan Meslier in the face and fell to Tielemans to fire home.

Leeds came out strongly after the break and pulled a goal back three minutes after the restart when a deep cross from Stuart Dallas went through a crowded box and into the far corner of the net.

Pablo Hernandez then hit the bar for Leeds with a fine effort from the edge of the box but Leicester restored their two goal advantage with a beautifully worked third goal.

Substitute James Maddison found Cengiz Under who showed great finesse to pick out Vardy who slotted home.

Maddison was involved with the fourth goal, in stoppage time, when Mateusz Klich challenged him from behind and after a VAR review, referee Andre Marriner awarded a penalty which Tielemans confidently converted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Leeds United
Leicester City
FOOTBALL
Premier League

What's Brewing

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

Telegram Messenger gets new features

Telegram Messenger gets new features

 