Villa and Spurs win, Man United draw in race for Champions League spots

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur won to boost their Champions League qualifying hopes while Manchester United had to settle for a point and Nottingham Forest drew to edge back out of the relegation zone in the Premier League on Saturday.

There was a scoring spree of 29 goals in dramatic action on Saturday which topped any Premier League matchday this season.

Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa netted in Villa's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep their side in fourth place with 59 points from 30 matches, three points ahead of Spurs.

Tottenham came from behind to beat visitors Luton Town 2-1 and remain in fifth place, which could be enough for Champions League football next season, with a game in hand over Villa.

Sixth-placed United were fortunate to escape from struggling Brentford with a point after a wild finish in a 1-1 draw.

Villa's win against their Midlands rivals was no classic, but the first victory for manager Unai Emery over Wolves at the seventh attempt ended a two-game winless run in the league.

"We wanted to focus on our game and that is what we did. We got the three points and I got a goal myself, so happy days," Konsa said. "It's a massive win, with Tottenham's result earlier, we knew we had to win."

Son Heung-min's 86th minute strike earned Spurs all three points against Luton to keep the pressure on Villa.