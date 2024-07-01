Villa sign Iling-Junior and Barrenechea from Juventus

Aston Villa have signed forward Samuel Iling-Junior and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea from Serie A side Juventus, the Premier League club said on Monday.

A product of Chelsea's academy, 20-year-old Iling-Junior leaves Juventus after a four-year stay. Iling-Junior, who has represented England at the Under-21 level, won the Coppa Italia last season with the Turin-based club.