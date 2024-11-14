Villarreal forward Ayoze Perez criticises La Liga's decision to play after Spain floods

<p>Players and coaches in Spain's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/la-liga">LaLiga</a> should not have had to raise concerns themselves about playing league matches following the deadly floods in eastern Spain, Villarreal forward Ayoze Perez said.</p><p>Floods last month led to the deaths of more than 200 people, with the Spanish FA postponing seven midweek Cup ties and all games scheduled for Valencia's eastern region.</p><p>However, matches in other regions of Spain went ahead, despite Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone saying it made no sense to play.</p>.Spain on red alert for extreme rains in Catalonia and Andalusia.<p>LaLiga chief Javier Tebas said on November 2 that it was best for the league to go ahead in non-affected areas, adding: "The best message is to be on the front line in our workplaces like all workers in other sectors."</p><p>Spain international Perez was asked about the league's response to the disaster on Wednesday.</p><p>"We shouldn't have reached the point that coaches and players had to come out and give their opinion, because ultimately it's so clear ... We're talking about a catastrophe," he told reporters.</p><p>"We had to be at Valencia's side. Football comes second, or third. What mattered was all those people affected."</p><p>LaLiga did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p><p>Perez's Villarreal did not play their match against Rayo Vallecano in the immediate aftermath of the floods, but returned to action the following week against Deportivo Alaves.</p><p>"The minute's silence (before the match) was very emotional," Perez said.</p><p>"Villarreal is so close to Valencia that we were so conscious that it was not the best conditions in which to play a game. The decision was not in our hands; we had to play, and so we did. But we all agreed that we shouldn't have."</p>