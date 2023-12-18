Villa's Emery, Brentford's Frank unhappy with their players' conduct

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's attempt to drag Brentford striker Neal Maupay to his feet prompted another flashpoint.

The referee booked 10 other players plus both managers - Frank for his complaints about Mee's red card and Emery for going onto the pitch to restrain Martinez.

All 14 cards came in the second half.

"I want to analyse collectively and individually with the players, but it is my spirit when we are playing and winning to try to respect everything," Emery told Sky Sports.

"On the pitch, the players are excited, both teams had some nervous moments, and things like what we saw can happen.

"My message before the matches is always the same, respect ourselves, respect the opponent, respect the referees. We lost a little bit of our minds today in some of those behaviours, I want to focus and react to control it."