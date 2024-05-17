Want India to be among the top-10 Asian teams, says Sunil Chhetri

What I tell the players is you have got to step up. I know it is not easy because I know every club has one or two foreigners already and clubs spend a lot of money on them. But you must beat that mentality and perform. So my appeal to them is forget things that you can't control and talk to the coach as you have shown that you can do it. Go and ask, and compete. Look at (Lallianzuala) Chhangte, 10 goals in two seasons back to back. Not that the players can't do it, I just want a change in their mentality. You have to want it badly, and it depends on the dynamics and you cannot ask too much from the club. Scoring goals is the best thing.