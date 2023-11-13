War forces Palestine, Lebanon football teams to begin World Cup quest away from home

HongKong: Palestine's national soccer team begin their challenge for a place in the next phase of Asia's 2026 World Cup preliminaries in Sharjah on Thursday, facing off against Lebanon at a neutral venue due to the impact of the Israel-Hamas war in the region.

Thursday's opener had originally been scheduled to be played in Beirut before Palestine were set to host Australia the following week but Israel's response to the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 forced officials to find new venues.

Lebanon and Palestine will meet at the Khalid bin Mohammed Stadium in the United Arab Emirates before the Palestinians, who usually host games at Al-Ram's Faisal Al-Husseini Stadium on the West Bank, take on Australia in Kuwait on Nov. 21.

Graham Arnold's Socceroos host Bangladesh in Melbourne before facing Palestine.