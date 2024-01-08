Watch: Nunez smacks fan, Konate throws away his hat as Liverpool celebrate FA Cup goal against Arsenal

Liverpool stars Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konaté ended up sharing the enthusiasm of their first goal against Arsenal with a fan who had stepped onto the pitch in the FA Cup clash at the Emirates this Sunday.
While Nunez smacked him on the head several times, Konate threw his hat before the ground security took the pitch invader away.
The Liverpool fan invaded the pitch moments after the team had gone 1-0 up against Arsenal with an unfortunate own goal from Kiwior who was making his FA Cup debut.
The pitch invader grabbed Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold who were near the corner flag, celebrating the goal.
Diaz appeared to hug and welcome the fan just before three members of security staff dragged him away.
Liverpool went on the win the game 2-0 with a late goal by Luis Diaz, and the Merseyside club will progress in the FA Cup while Mikel Arteta and co now have only the Premier League and Champions League titles to contend for.
The Reds did well in a game where they lacked talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, who is away for AFCON. Their new midfield signing Wataru Endo was also away on international duty for the Asian Cup.
Speaking after the game, coach Jurgen Klopp said "First half you could see it didn't click. It was not because of new players or whatever, it was just the timing was bad and that doesn't help", adding, "I said to the boys in the meeting before the game: humans are like that. It's a tough game, nobody comes to Arsenal and wins just like this (clicks fingers)."
Liverpool will play Fulham next in the EFL Cup at Anfield on January 11. Arsenal will host Crystal Palace at home in the January 20 PL fixture.
(With Reuters inputs)