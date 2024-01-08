Watch: Nunez smacks fan, Konate throws away his hat as Liverpool celebrate FA Cup goal against Arsenal

Liverpool went on the win the game 2-0 with a late goal by Luis Diaz, and the Merseyside club will progress in the FA Cup while Mikel Arteta and co now have only the Premier League and Champions League titles to contend for.

The Reds did well in a game where they lacked talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, who is away for AFCON. Their new midfield signing Wataru Endo was also away on international duty for the Asian Cup.

Speaking after the game, coach Jurgen Klopp said "First half you could see it didn't click. It was not because of new players or whatever, it was just the timing was bad and that doesn't help", adding, "I said to the boys in the meeting before the game: humans are like that. It's a tough game, nobody comes to Arsenal and wins just like this (clicks fingers)."



Liverpool will play Fulham next in the EFL Cup at Anfield on January 11. Arsenal will host Crystal Palace at home in the January 20 PL fixture.

(With Reuters inputs)