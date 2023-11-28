Watch: Ronaldo awarded penalty, convinces referee to change decision

The internet applauded the Man United and Real Madrid great as this is something not very common in football.

The game went on to end in a draw with neither side scoring a goal. In the 17th minute, Al Nassr’s Ali Lajami was given a straight red card for his challenge and the Saudi team had to play with 10 players for the most part of the match. Ronaldo also faced discomfort in his neck and walked out of the match in the 77th minute. Despite not scoring a goal, Al Nassr confirmed their place in the Asian Champions League knockout stage.

Ronaldo’s team had won all their group matches before this and were just a point away from advancing to the last 16.

Al Nassr faces arch-rivals Al Hilal next in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League.