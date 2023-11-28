Watch: Ronaldo awarded penalty, convinces referee to change decision

In football, teams often argue with the referee to get a penalty, but Cristiano Ronaldo has done something different. In the Asian Champions League match between Al Nassr and Persepolis, Ronaldo convinced the referee to wave off his own penalty decision, leaving everyone stunned.
When Ronaldo was looking to score a goal in the opposite team’s penalty box, the referee stopped play to award Al Nassr a penalty for Persepolis team member’s challenge on Ronaldo.
However, the Al Nassr captain immediately went down to the referee along with Persepolis players, asking him to revert his decision and not award them a penalty. Ronaldo was seen telling the referee that it was not a foul against him. He approached the referee wagging his finger, shaking his head and telling him there had been no foul. The referee checked with VAR and then changed his decision.
The internet applauded the Man United and Real Madrid great as this is something not very common in football.
The game went on to end in a draw with neither side scoring a goal. In the 17th minute, Al Nassr’s Ali Lajami was given a straight red card for his challenge and the Saudi team had to play with 10 players for the most part of the match. Ronaldo also faced discomfort in his neck and walked out of the match in the 77th minute. Despite not scoring a goal, Al Nassr confirmed their place in the Asian Champions League knockout stage.
Ronaldo’s team had won all their group matches before this and were just a point away from advancing to the last 16.
Al Nassr faces arch-rivals Al Hilal next in a top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Pro League.