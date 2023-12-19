Wenger defends expanded Club World Cup format amid concerns over player welfare

The announcement drew criticism from the global players' union FIFPRO as well as the World Leagues Forum (WLF) over increased player workload and health risks.

Wenger countered the criticism by saying that the revamped format of the FIFA Club World Cup would increase resources for clubs around the world.

"In Europe we're lucky, but it's important that we make football really global and this creates a chance for other clubs to progress, this is the real target," the former Arsenal manager added.

"It'll give more opportunities to more players all over the world to compete at the highest level...

"I accept that the football calendar is a busy one, but this is a competition that's going to take place every four years and of course the rest period during the competition and afterwards has to be respected."

Wenger also pointed to improvements in medicine in recent years, saying player welfare and injury prevention had "increased dramatically".

"It's unrecognisable from what it used to be. Also VAR has helped with the protection of players, as players know they cannot escape from making bad tackles that cause injury," Wenger said.

"So overall there has been huge improvements on the welfare side, and we want to continue with that progress."

The current version of the FIFA Club World Cup -- an annual competition with seven teams -- will be discontinued after the 2023 tournament now being hosted by Saudi Arabia.