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West Asia crisis| Argentina vs Spain Finalissima tie in Qatar called off

The match between Copa America champs and European winners was scheduled to be held at Lusail, which had hosted the final of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:49 IST
FootballSports NewsspainArgentinaWest AsiaFifa world cupMiddle EastFIFA World Cup 2026

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