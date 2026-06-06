West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan steps down over 'false' historic allegations

<p>London: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-ham-united">West Ham United</a> co-chairman David Sullivan resigned from his position with immediate effect on Saturday after becoming aware of what he called "factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations" about to be published.</p><p>The 77-year-old businessman also stepped down as a director of WH Holding Limited and West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season.</p><p>In a lengthy personal statement, Sullivan said he had become aware that the "factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations" concerning his personal life were due to be broadcast and published.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer faces storm of criticism over ties between ex-ambassador, Jeffrey Epstein. <p>"The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media," Sullivan said.</p><p>"After a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry in which I have met thousands of women, it is sadly inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims are being made against me.</p><p>"I categorically deny these claims."</p><p>Sullivan also declared that he would be suing the <em>BBC</em> for libel, along with any other media outlet that "repeats any libelous allegations."</p><p><em>Reuters</em> has contacted the <em>BBC</em> for comment.</p><p><strong>Allegations unrelated to West Ham</strong></p><p>The club said none of the allegations relate to West Ham or any of its operations.</p><p>"Interim Chief Executive Officer Karim Virani, reporting into the current Board of Directors, will continue to be responsible for leading the club's day-to-day operations," West Ham said.</p><p>"The club will provide an update on the future structure of the Board of Directors in due course."</p><p>Sullivan described his decision to step down as "incredibly painful" but one that was required.</p><p>"None of these allegations relate to my more than 30 years in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/football">football</a>; West Ham United has been one of the greatest passions and privileges of my life," Sullivan added.</p><p>"I care deeply about the club, its supporters, its players, its staff, and its future.</p><p>"At what is already a challenging and important time for the club, I refuse to allow personal matters concerning me to become an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability."</p><p>Following their relegation, West Ham will play in the second-tier Championship for the first time since the 2011-12 season.</p><p>"I am stepping down to apply my full energy and attention on fighting these false allegations," Sullivan said.</p><p>"I have officially engaged my legal team and we are preparing to issue legal proceedings in respect of each and every false complaint that has been made against me.</p><p>"I will be seeking full redress, legally and publicly, on every single front."</p>