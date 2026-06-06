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West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan steps down over 'false' historic allegations

The 77-year-old businessman also stepped ⁠down as a director of WH Holding Limited and West Ham
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 12:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 12:08 IST
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