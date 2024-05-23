West Ham's Paqueta charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been charged with deliberately seeking to receive a booking during four Premier League games in 2022 and 2023.

"It's alleged that he (Paqueta) directly sought to influence ... these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting," the FA said in a statement.

Paqueta, who has until June 3 to respond to the charges, denied any wrongdoing.

"I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me," he said in a statement on both Instagram and X.

"For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can.

"I deny all the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing any further comment."