What is sin bin that IFAB wants to introduce in professional football?

The game of football involves a lot of planning before execution, and talking about the field play, that is often fueled with seamless energy and aggression, coloured cards have been part of this international sport since decades. A referee on field is authorised to warn the foul players on field, and also suspend them if the dissent goes beyond the rules of the game.

While yellow and red cards are displayed for cautions and dismissals, blue cards or sin bins were introduced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) for all grassroots in the game, in 2019. Implemented up to Step 5 of the National League System and Tier 3 and below in women’s football, the England Football describes sin bins to be "temporary dismissals".

Such dismissals are termed sin bins and are issued for 10 minutes at the referees' discretion as punishment for dissent, and apply to all levels of grassroots football, including youth, veterans and disabled. The primary goal of IFAB to streamline sin bin that it calls a 'positive rule' for the game is to basically promote a fair game play.