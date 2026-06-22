Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

When the world is busy with FIFA World Cup, AIFF proposes name change of Indian federation

The federation will now seek approval from the Sports Ministry before proceeding further with the process.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 09:42 IST
FootballSports NewsAIFFFIFA World Cup 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us