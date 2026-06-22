When the world is busy with FIFA World Cup, AIFF proposes name change of Indian federation

<p>As football fans across the globe remain engrossed in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search/tags/world-cup">FIFA World Cup </a>2026 being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, Indian football finds itself in the spotlight for a very different reason.</p><p>While India is once again absent from the world's biggest football tournament, the country's governing body has initiated a move that could alter its own identity.</p><p>At a Special General Body Meeting in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">New Delhi</a>, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) accepted a proposal to change its name to the Football Federation of Bharat (FFB). </p><p>The federation will now seek approval from the Sports Ministry before proceeding further with the process.</p>.AIFF proposes changing name to Football Federation of Bharat, approaches sports ministry.<p>The decision comes at a time when many Indian football fans continue to express frustration over the national team's inability to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. With the sport struggling to make significant international progress, supporters had hoped the meeting would produce major initiatives aimed at improving the standard of football in the country.</p><p>Instead, the most significant announcement to emerge from the session was the proposed name change.</p><p>AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said the proposal would first be sent to the Sports Ministry and would subsequently require approval from FIFA, the world governing body for football.</p><p>"This proposal will be sent to the Sports Ministry. It's a process and the process began today," Chaubey said.</p><p>He added, "If the ministry does not approve, or if they have any other opinion, then there is no question. If the ministry approves, then we will bring it to the general body. Then we will send it to FIFA. That is the second part of this process."</p><p>Explaining the rationale behind the move, Chaubey cited examples of countries that have adopted new official names in recent years, including Turkiye, formerly known as Turkey, and Czechia, which replaced the Czech Republic in many official usages.</p><p>The proposed rebranding, however, is likely to generate debate among football followers, many of whom believe that the pressing challenge before Indian football is not the federation's name but improving performances on the pitch and securing the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>