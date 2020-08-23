Which Neymar turns up will decide PSG fate

It’s been the Holy Grail for Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League final. Ever since the influx of money from their Qatari owners, it’s the one trophy that the team from France have craved for. Over the years they have found new and increasingly sophisticated ways of faltering in their quests, including a 1-6 loss to FC Barcelona in the second leg after winning the first tie 4-0 back in 2017.

They have thrown money at the biggest names and dominated France. But at long last, the team from Parc des Princes is touching distance away from the title. All that stands in their way, is a German juggernaut called Bayern Munich.

“The logical thing to say, since Bayern have been so good for so long, is it’s difficult to argue against them winning,” believes David James, speaking in his role as an analyst with Sony Ten network. “PSG has achieved something massive, something the club has been looking for, by getting to this position. While Bayern are expected to win because they have won it before.”

However, the former England goalkeeper believes that in Neymar, PSG have someone who can make a difference. All that needs to be seen is which Neymar shows up for the final.

“If Neymar plays for the team and not to be the best player in the world, then PSG have the capability of winning. There is a fundamental difference. You look at the impact Kylian Mbappe has had, he will cause a lot of problems. The Neymar factor comes into consideration if he helps Mbappe. If he doesn't score but PSG win, it's still a successful final for him,” remarked the former Kerala Blasters' coach.

Meanwhile, for Bayern, Robert Lewandowski is in Ballon d’or winning form having scored 55 goals in 46 games this season. Add Serge Gnabry and the wiley Thomas Muller, it’s a potent attack. But for James, much will depend on the young Alfonso Davies, who has set the tournament alight with some outstanding performances. The Canadian winger-turned-full back’s pace will be key in keeping Mbappe quiet.

However the game pans out, the one-legged tournament-style Champions League has been a great success. So much so that there have been discussions whether to change the old format and stick with the new one. A discussion that James feels holds little chance of coming to fruition.

“This is like the old European Cup going back 30 years. They were playing one leg all the way through the competition. But with the circumstances, what we have seen has been magnificent and it seems much more like an international tournament because the teams play the next round every few days. Unfortunately, it won't be able to be replicated because of the schedule,” said the former Manchester City custodian.

The UEFA Champions League final will take place on August 24 at 12:30 am.