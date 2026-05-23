Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

White House tells Congo’s soccer team to isolate, citing Ebola outbreak

The WHO has assessed the risk as high at the national and regional levels and low at the global level.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 17:11 IST
FootballSports NewshealthWhite HouseWorld Health OrganizationEbola

Follow us on :

Follow Us