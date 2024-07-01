Winger Yankuba Minteh joins Brighton from Newcastle

Brighton & Hove Albion said on Sunday they have agreed a five-year deal to sign Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old joins the club after a successful season on loan at Eredivisie runners-up Feyenoord, where he made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 league goals.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but media reports put the transfer fee at 30 million pounds ($37 million).