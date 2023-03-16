With an eye on ISL title, Sunil Chhetri says 'be calm, not complacent'

"We all knew one game, it would change. And it did," says Sunil Chhetri, the Bengaluru FC skipper, who was at the airport, along with the team, on his way to Goa where they face ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League final.

That 'it' Chhetri mentioned defined Bengaluru FC's season. Call it what you will - luck, purple patch, the penny dropping - but the change can be tracked precisely to the 94th minute on January 6 when Alan Costa scored the winner against NorthEast United FC.

A string of impressive results and three thrilling knockout games later, here we are.

"It's the character we have (in the club). We didn't give up. Before, we had stages where we did not do well and came back. That is probably in our DNA," says Chhetri.

"The time after Durand Cup (win), it was a slippery slope where we went down. To be 10th, it was a low we had not seen before. It didn't do good for our ego or belief... it was turmoil. That is why what we have done now feels sweeter. Credit to the characters we have. No one gave up!"

That Bengaluru has its foundation on stern stuff was never in dispute. Their willingness to fight and their innate sense of belief remained through all the incarnations.

But this was a challenge, one in which even Chhetri - a legend and the team's go-to man - had to face his demons.

The number 11, who lost his place in the starting eleven, describes the season as topsy-turvey.

"From the high of the Challenge Cup, where I scored four goals in three games, and qualifying for Asia Cup, to the joy of winning the Durand Cup (his first win in the tournament), everything was hunky dory and good. I was not putting a step wrong," he says, thinking back.

"I think somewhere, complacency did set in me. It bothers me because I have high standards. But I know it did and before the NEUFC game is where I started realising it. Along with me there was Suresh (Singh Wangjam) and Sandesh (Jhingan) and we all stepped up," he admits.

That coincided with the improved performances and consistency from Rohit Kumar and Sivashakthi Narayanan and a tweak in the system.

And true to his reputation, when the going got tough, Chhetri got going - twice scoring in wins against Mumbai City FC and using his experience to score the controversial goal against Kerala Blasters.

"He was switched on when no one else was," a coach adjudged that goal.

BFC, with all the heroics and good vibes behind them, are in their third ISL final. And this one feels special.

"It does because of how we have reached the final," says Chhetri. "No one gave us any chance. But we believed."

Now, it all comes down to Saturday.

"We are trying to keep calm. The message is to keep it simple. Don't forget how we got here and don't get complacent," he signed off.