<p>The West Asia crisis is continuing to cast its shadow across major sporting events with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World 2026 </a>being the casualty. </p><p>The tournament to be co-hosted by by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/usa">USA</a>, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 has plunged into a crisis with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>sports minister Ahmad Donyamali saying it is 'not possible' for the country to take part in the quadrennial extravaganza after the America killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p>.Iran cannot participate in FIFA World Cup, minister says.<p>Donyamali's statement came hours after FIFA chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gianni-infantino">Gianni Infantino </a>trumpeted an assurance from US President Trump that Iran were "welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States".</p><p>Countries who have boycotted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup</a> after having qualified is rare in football history and one would need to go back to the 1950's to get the facts right.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Will Iran pull out of the quadrennial extravaganza?.<p>At the FIFA World Cup 2026, Iran are drawn in Group B along New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.</p><p>Iran is scheduled to play in Los Angeles against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group ties against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. </p><p><strong>FIFA needs to get its act together</strong></p><p>Though Iran is 'technically' not yet out of the tournament, FIFA's silence leaves a lot to desired.</p>.World Cup 2026 | FIFA's slow pedalling and double standards over Mexico is alarming.<p>The game's global governing must immediately address the prospect of finding a replacement team in case the Iranians pull out officially. </p><p>FIFA is known for its procrastinated nature when it comes to dealing with matters like these. So far they are yet to respond while the Asian Football Confedration (AFC) said they are 'monitoring' the situation. </p><p>While it always seemed counter-intuitive that Iran would take part in a World Cup while at war with one of the co-hosts, it looks as though FIFA are still banking on Team Melli to line up up for their first group game against New Zealand on June 15.</p><p>US President Trump has stated that he expects the conflict to last between four to six weeks. However, it would be naive to predict what the picture will look like in four to six weeks' time.</p><p>That gives the global governing body time till April 30 (when FIFA Congress will be held in Vancouver) to take any final any decision. </p><p>If the conflict continues to be ongoing at the time of the FIFA Congress, contingency plans for Iran's potential World Cup withdrawal, and replacement, will have to be made.</p><p><strong>Who will replace Iran?</strong></p><p>Japan, Iran, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Qatar are the other teams to have qualified from the AFC zone. </p><p>If Iran pulls out then Iraq, who is ranked better next, will take Iran’s place. </p><p>Iraq is scheduled to feature in an international play-off against winners of Bolivia vs Suriname.</p><p>Iraq coach Graham Arnold has already pleaded with FIFA to postpone his tie as many of his players and backroom staff are stranded by the ongoing political stand off. </p><p>In case Iraq takes Iran’s place then UAE, who were beaten by Iraq in the Asian play-off, will get a chance to qualify if they beat the winner of Bolivia vs Suriname match.</p><p><strong>Sanctions against Iran?</strong></p><p>If Iran indeed pulls out, they will face disciplinary action and a hefty fine from FIFA and Team Melli would also would risk being excluded by the game's global governing body from qualifying for the next World Cup. </p><p>The Iran Football Federation would also end up forfeiting at least $10.5 million.<br><br><strong>Larger picture</strong></p><p>The Iranians qualified for a fourth successive FIFA World Cup by topping Group A in the third round of AFC qualifiers. It would be a travesty of justice if Team Melli which has produced players of class and substance like Ali Daei, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi are not able to compete in the globe's ultimate showpiece event.</p><p>Let's hope common sense prevails and Iran to take take the field against New Zealand at Los Angeles on June 15. </p>