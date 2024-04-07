Wolves boss O'Neil slams 'scandalous' VAR decision as Wanderers lose 1-2 to West Ham

While Chirewa was in an offside position, Kilman's header went into the opposite corner, with Wolves claiming that Fabianski had no chance of saving it anyway.

"My view, (West Ham manager) David Moyes' view, Fabianski's view is that it was a scandalous decision. Terrible. Horrendous," said O'Neil, who had to try to calm down his own coaching staff at the final whistle.

"I don't understand it. I can't think of an explanation, it was one of the worst decisions I've ever witnessed.

"It was a terrible decision and I'll tell you why it's a terrible decision - because the only way he can impact the keeper is if he's impacting how he can move, which he isn't, and if he impacts his vision, which he isn't."

For Wolves it was a sucker punch after they let West Ham back into the game in the second half, having earlier taken a deserved lead through a Pablo Sarabia penalty.

Lucas Paqueta's penalty levelled it up for the Hammers, before James Ward Prowse scored direct from a corner with a delightfully curled effort to put the visitors ahead.

Wolves were then denied in the cruellest of ways after a feisty conclusion.