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Homesportsfootball

'Work-from-home player': President Lula mocks Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10

Neymar, an outspoken supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has been recovering ‌from a calf injury for a month and has yet to play ⁠at the World Cup.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 08:10 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 08:10 IST
World newsBrazilNeymarFIFA World Cup 2026

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