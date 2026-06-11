World Cup 2026 | Cristiano Ronaldo: One last push for ultimate glory

<p>Bengaluru: A fairytale millions of football fans are quietly hoping for this World Cup is Cristiano Ronaldo finally lifting the trophy that has eluded him. At 41, in what is expected to be his sixth and final attempt, the idea of him bowing out with football’s ultimate prize feels almost too poetic to script.</p>.<p>For a player who has built a career on relentless excellence, the absence of a World Cup stands out. Thirty-five major trophies — including five Champions League titles and league triumphs across England, Spain and Italy — paint a glittering picture. Yet, that one missing piece has always been ammunition for critics, especially those in Lionel Messi’s corner.</p>.<p>Their rivalry, which defined football for close to two decades, seemed to find closure when Messi lifted the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. It felt like the final argument had settled. And yet, four years later, the story refuses to end with both icons still commanding attention and relevance far beyond most of their peers. That relevance isn’t just sporting but deeply commercial as well.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Ronaldo vs Messi face off likely as Martinez names star striker in 27-member squad.<p>Matches involving Portugal or Argentina have seen ticket demand spike dramatically, often inflating resale prices by over 200-300 per cent. While the broader tournament economy depends on multiple factors, the “Messi-Ronaldo effect” remains a key drive.</p>.<p>For Portugal, Ronaldo’s influence goes even deeper as he remains not just their captain but a central figure in their footballing and commercial identity. His presence continues to draw attention, sponsorship, and narrative weight, making him valuable both on and off the field, even at this stage of his career. That dynamic, however, has recently raised eyebrows.</p>.<p>The Portuguese football federation’s (FPF) recent commercial ties with a company linked to Ronaldo invited scrutiny. The federation has strongly denied any conflict of interest, insisting all compliance protocols were followed and the player had no role in negotiations. Amid all this, the bigger question remains sporting.</p>.<p>Does Portugal still need Ronaldo in a squad brimming with attacking talent? Even after the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, head coach Roberto Martinez has a wealth of options in Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, who are all capable of leading the line or creating chances.</p>.<p>Behind them, a midfield anchored by the Champions League-winning duo of Vitinha and Joao Neves ensures a steady supply of opportunities. On paper, this is a team built for fluid, dynamic attacking football and doesn’t necessarily need to depend on a 41-year-old striker. And yet, this is where Ronaldo’s case becomes compelling.</p>.<p>For all their talent, none of Portugal’s forwards — be it Goncalo Ramos or Felix — have consistently matched his instinct in front of goal. Ronaldo’s ability to be in the right place at the right time remains his enduring advantage and his 25 goals in the last 31 international outings confirm that.</p>.<p>“We are talking about the greatest player of all time. He is here because he is still performing at a very high level, not because of what he achieved in the past,” coach Martinez said during a press conference.</p>.<p>Martinez, known for his attacking philosophy, deserves credit for striking a delicate balance between keeping Ronaldo relevant and supporting the team’s evolution. However, equal credit belongs to Ronaldo himself who has adapted his game to suit the realities of age.</p>.<p>Long gone is the explosive winger who could glide past defenders at will. In his place is a far more calculated forward, one who conserves energy, sharpens movement off the ball, and maximises efficiency inside the box. A slight shift in positioning, a delayed run, a split-second anticipation; these are now his tools. </p><p>Yet, for all the optimism, questions around his durability linger. The World Cup is unforgiving, especially in its latter stages, where intensity peaks and margins tighten, and to manage Ronaldo through that grind could be Portugal’s biggest challenge.</p><p>Perhaps that is what makes this campaign so compelling. One last attempt, one final stage, and one more chance for Ronaldo to answer all the naysayers on the pitch.</p>