Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

World Cup 2026 | FIFA's slow pedalling and double standards over Mexico is alarming

Mexico is slated to host 13 matches, with Guadalajara, where all violence happened, set to host four games, including the first-round tie between Uruguay and Spain.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 06:45 IST
sportsFootballMexicoFifa world cupGianni InfantinoFIFA World Cup 2026controversies

Follow us on :

Follow Us