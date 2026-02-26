<p>The violence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico</a> following the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes is likely to have its ramifications across all arena, including the ensuing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup-2026">FIFA World Cup 2026</a>, of which the South American country is one of the co-host along with the US and Canada.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fifa-world-cup">FIFA World Cup </a>to be held from June 11 to July 19 and Mexico is slated to host 13 matches, with Guadalajara, where all the violence happened, set to host four games, including the tournament lung opener between the hosts and South Africa and the most anticipated first-round tie between Uruguay and Spain</p><p>More than 70 people were killed during the operation to capture Cervantes at a ranch near Guadalajara and subsequent clashes between the security forces and suspected cartel members.</p>.Mexican drug lord killing sparks revenge attacks; cars and businesses set ablaze, highways blocked.<p>With barely more than 100 days for the kick off, the violence is Mexico has created panic among the fans and the aficionados alike as to whether the city is safe enough to host matches of the ultimate showpiece event of the globe.</p><p>After a brief silence, FIFA chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gianni-infantino">Gianni Infantino </a>said he was "very reassured" about Mexico hosting the games.</p><p>"Very reassured, everything's good. It's going to be spectacular," Infantino told local media during an event hosted by Colombia Football Federation two days after violence rocked the Mexican city. </p><p>However, Infantino's optimism was not shared by the Portuguese Football Federation, who cast doubt on whether their team go ahead to play a friendly against the hosts on March 29.</p><p>The federation said it was "closely monitoring the delicate situation currently unfolding in Mexico."</p><p>Infantino's statement in a way reflects FIFA's tunnel vision.</p><p>Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, when contesting for FIFA president's job in 2016 made a scathing remark about the way the game's global governing body functions. "It's a bunker, three floors underground, and for me that isn't the vision that one should have for that organisation," Prince Ali had said about the FIFA headquarters in Zurich.</p><p>The FIFA chief's statement also speaks volumes of the organisation's double standards when it comes to non-European and non-Latin American countries, with the condemned-by-all yet popular Qatar 2022 World Cup being a pointer in the case.</p><p>From the moment Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani presented Qatar's bid for the World Cup in 2008 till the opening kick off between Qatar and Ecuador, the tiny Arab nation was pilloried by all and sundry with FIFA being the prime accuser.</p><p>Be it from human rights violations to sporting integrity and culture to bribery allegations — Qatar faced it all for 14 long years — before delivering a tournament where the catchword was 'Expect Amazing', which incidentally turned out to be 'Delivered Amazing'. </p><p>The Western Media literally tuned into a 'mafia' and had run a smear campaign against Qatar before the Middle East nation delivered a standout tournament and made critics eat their words</p><p>The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be a $3 billion economic engine for Mexico, according to the Mexican Soccer Federation.</p><p>Mexico City and the northeastern city of Monterrey will also host games. Both cities were spared by the recent unrest. But does not absolve FIFA of of the responsibility of the safety of the players and travelling fans with them literally underestimating the mass violence which could have more repercussions in the coming days.</p>