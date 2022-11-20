WC hosts Qatar lose 2-0 to Ecuador in tournament opener

World Cup hosts Qatar lose 2-0 to Ecuador in tournament opener

Two first-half goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia sealed a deserved Group A victory for Ecuado

AFP
AFP, Al-Khor,
  • Nov 20 2022, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 23:43 ist
Ecuador players celebrate after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match against Qatar at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Credit: AFP Photo

Host nation Qatar became the first World Cup hosts in history to lose their opening game of the tournament on Sunday, crashing to a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador as the football showpiece kicked off.

Two first-half goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia sealed a deserved Group A victory for Ecuador as Qatar's first-ever World Cup finals match ended in disappointment.

Qatari fans began filing out of the Al Bayt Stadium long before the final whistle after a dominant display from the Ecuadorans.

Sports News
2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar World Cup
Qatar
Ecuador

