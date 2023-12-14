World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women's game

While the tournament, also co-hosted by New Zealand, was judged a huge success the players returned to their clubs where they earn a fraction of what their male counterparts get.

The lack of financial security is one reason cited as why many players are afraid to speak out about what they see as inequalities and mistreatment.

One player at a club in the Women's Super League in England was pulled from the squad just minutes before a pre-season friendly and told that a car was coming to collect her as she had been transferred.